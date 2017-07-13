GET THE LIST: 2017 Teen Choice Nominees

Congrats to Selena Gomez! She is leader of the Teen Choice pack with 8 nominations and Justin Bieber is runner up with 5. Each of the One Direction members are nominated as solo artists as well.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards will air on FOX TV August 13th. Get the full list of nominees below:
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
- “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
- “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- “Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
- “2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
- “Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
- “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
- “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
- “Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
- “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- “Location” – Khalid
- “Passionfruit” – Drake
- “Redbone” – Childish Gambino
- “That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
- “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
- “Green Light” – Lorde
- “Hard Times” – Paramore
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
- “Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
- “Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist
- Chance the Rapper
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
- James Arthur
- Julia Michaels
- Zara Larsson
Choice Country Song
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
- “Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
- “The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
- “God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
- “In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Latin Song
- “Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
- “Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
- “No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
- “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice Next Big Thing
- Forever in Your Mind
- Grace VanderWaal
- Jax Jones
- Jonas Blue
- New Hope Club
- The Tide
Choice Summer Song
- “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
- “Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
- Katy Perry
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Niall Horan
- Shawn Mendes
- Zedd
Choice Summer Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Florida Georgia Line
- Imagine Dragons
- Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour
- Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
- Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
- Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
- Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
- Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
- Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Instagrammer
- Beyoncé
- Justin Bieber
- Kendall Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter
- Ariana Grande
- Bella Thorne
- Brett Eldredge
- DJ Khaled
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
Choice Style Icon
- Cara Delevingne
- Harry Styles
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zayn
- Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
- Camila Cabello
- Deepika Padukone
- Paris Jackson
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Louis Tomlinson
- Shawn Mendes
- Zayn
Choice Changemaker
- Ariana Grande
- Ian Somerhalder
- Rowan Blanchard
- Selena Gomez
- Shailene Woodley
- Yara Shahidi