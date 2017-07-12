Vote: What is the 2017 Song of the Summer?

Every year, there is that ONE song that stands out and ultimately, defies the test of time.

Remember Rihanna and Jay Z’s “Umbrella?” There was no doubt that the song was the summers top song and till this day, we still jam out to it when it comes on in the club.

Just last year, Drake’s “One Dance” led us all in a synchronized bop to the pool.

These songs DEFINE your summer – when you hear them 10 years from now, you’re immediately taken back to the summer of 17 and all the fond memories.

But what will be the Summer Song of 2017?

There’s a handful of really good songs out there right now and the honorary title could go to any of them.

If it was up to me, Louis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee’s and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” would take the cake.

It’s a song that exudes summer vibes, is played at every pool party, BBQ and block party and never fails to get people dancing.

Other solid choices? Zedd & Alessia Cara’s “Stay,” DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller’s “Wild Thoughts” and Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad.”

So vote in our poll – which song is THE hit of this summer?