First off, you should never check anything for any reason when you travel (ever). Having said that, YOU CAN CHECK BEER? And not like a case, we’re talking about a single can? This guy in Australia checked his can of beer on a flight from Melbourne to Perth and IT SHOWED UP ON THE OTHER END! Bravo, Australia. Bravo!

This Aussie checked his can of beer for his flight! 😂 #dedication https://t.co/TzPA6lpJIs pic.twitter.com/8WDlT1e2Wv — Bottoms Up Beer (@BottomsUpBeer) July 10, 2017