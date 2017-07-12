Sephora Will Begin Selling Fidget Spinner Lip Balm

If the fidget spinner alone wasn’t enough, now you can purchase fidget spinners that doubles as lip balm.

The new creation, which will debut in Sephora stores in August, is the love child of Buzzfeed Product Labs and Taste Beauty.

Glamspin simply tops the viral toy with 3 fruit flavored lip balms sitting atop.

It retails for $10 on Glamspin.com, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Fidget spinner haters, these things are about to take over the makeup industry.

Every middle school girl will be whipping these around in the playground.