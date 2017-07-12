[Listen] Sticky Situations: Dinner For Two

July 12, 2017 8:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Mary found a receipt in her bf, Henry’s pants that was a dinner for TWO during the time he was “at the gym!” When we ask to give him special VIP service for burgers and milkshakes…he immediately said Melissa will be his plus one. Was he ready to move on a while ago?

 

