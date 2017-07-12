[Listen] Sticky Situations: Dinner For Two

Showbiz Shelly
Mary found a receipt in her bf, Henry’s pants that was a dinner for TWO during the time he was “at the gym!” When we ask to give him special VIP service for burgers and milkshakes…he immediately said Melissa will be his plus one. Was he ready to move on a while ago?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly