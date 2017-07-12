Lana Del Rey Premieres ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’

Lana Del Rey has premiered two news tracks “Summer Bummer,” which features Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky and “Groupie Love,” which also features A$AP Rocky.

The artists had previously collaborated on the track “Ridin'” and the rapper also appeared in Del Rey’s video for “National Anthem.”

The cuts are our latest listen to Del Rey’s forthcoming studio album Lust For Life, which is set to arrive on July 21.

Check out the Del Rey’s new songs below and check out the full tracklisting for Lust for Life.

1. “Love”

2. “Lust for Life f. The Weeknd

3. “13 Beaches”

4. “Cherry”

5. “White Mustang”

6. “Summer Bummer” f. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti

7. “Groupie Love” f. A$AP Rocky

8. “In My Feelings”

9. “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind”

10. “God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It”

11. “When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing”

12. “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” f. Stevie Nicks

13. “Tomorrow Never Came” f. Sean Ono Lennon

14. “Heroin”

15. “Change”

16. “Get Free”