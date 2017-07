WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 17: (L-R) SiriusXM host Symon, musician Harry Styles, and SiriusXM host Michael Yo answer questions The Roxy Theatre on May 17, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images fo

Will teenage girls go see a war movie?? If Harry Styles is in it they will! Watch him talk about the role he cut his hair for in ‘Dunkirk’ and the trailer below. Movie is out July 21st.

