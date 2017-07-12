B96 Cares! Asthma Awareness

More than 22 million Americans have asthma, which is caused by a contraction of the airways in the lungs.

Asthma symptoms include excessive coughing, difficulty breathing or wheezing, and chest tightness.

It’s usually made worse by some irritant in the environment, such as cigarette smoke, mold, pets, or pollution.

Although there is no cure, asthma can be controlled with medication and by avoiding the things that might trigger an attack.

With proper management, people with asthma can live active, healthy lives.

If you or someone you know has asthma, talk with your health care provider about ways to control it.