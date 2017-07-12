5 Scrumptious Brunch Spots To Try This Summer

1. Ella Elli

The Lakeview restaurant just opened its doors in March and immediately became my new go-to for a chic weekend brunch with friends or my fiance. You can lounge around while indulging in MIMOSA bottle service or sipping on their rose sangria. In addition to the lavish decor, they have a bakery bread with fresh, in-house pastries that will take your breath away. Basically, all 5 of my friends tried something on the menu and wiped our plates clean. The best part is that since the restaurant is brand new it’s not too busy. You can sit inside in a booth, relax by the bar or enjoy the weather on their outdoor patio!

1349 W Cornelia Ave

2. The Allis at Soho House

Tucked away inside SoHo House is your new favorite place to hang out, get some work done or meet up for cocktails with friends. We’re obviously talking about The Allis, a lounge and bar whose aesthetics and ambiance will win you over the minute you step inside. From the dramatic chandeliers, to the high ceilings, to the vintage bookshelves, this place has it all. Aside from whimsical interior, you’ll be surprised to know the food is superb (you could seriously just keep eating it that mac and cheese), the drinks go down smoothly and they pride themselves on afternoon tea. Skip out on the Starbucks dates and settle in at The Allis – you and your friends will thank us later.

113-125 N Green St

3. The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet

Intimate, rustic, swanky. If that describes your ideal place than you have to check out this West Loop addition. The wine bar serves up the good stuff for breakfast, paring it with cheeses or intricate bites that’ll have you feeling like the elite.

736 W Randolph St

4. 20 East

The new restaurant comes to the recently renovated Talbott Hotel and it’s a perfect fit for summertime. It’s modern take is playful with it’s build-your-own mimosa bar, al fresco dining patio bar and fresh, can’t get anywhere else cuisine, which includes carefully crafted boards, quiches and monkey bread.

20 E Delaware Pl

5. Rhyme or Reason

Get you groove on at this 70s-era inspired Wicker Park hot spot. The decor takes you back in time but the menu keeps it modern and innovative. Plus, they have hangover food with crafty names, which should really be enough to get you through the door.

1938 W Division St