WATCH: Coldplay Fan Crowd Surfs In Wheelchair To Stage, Performs Song With Chris Martin

If you’ve ever been to a concert, chances are you’ve either crowd surfed, or been kicked in the head by someone crowd surfing. It comes with the live music territory. And hey, it’s all part of the experience and can be a blast for the person doing the surfing.

No matter how many times you’ve crowd surfed, or watched someone crowd surf before, we’re going to guess you’ve never seen someone in a wheelchair doing it. Coldplay was playing to a huge sold out crowd in Dublin when a lifelong fan named Rob started surfing his way towards the stage. Rob happens to be in a wheelchair, so it wasn’t that hard to miss him amongst the 83,000 people watching the show.

Singer Chris Martin took notice of Rob, and invited him on stage, where he proceeded to play an improvised song about Dublin. And Rob is no slouch, either. He busted out his harmonica and played right along with Chris!

