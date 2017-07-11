[Listen] Gwen Stefani Sued For Injuring A Fan!

July 11, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

A Gwen Stefani fan in North Carolina is NOT happy and wants to sue the singer for breaking her leg. The fan attended one of Stefani’s shows when the singer told everyone in the back to run to the front, resulting in a stampede of fans trampling over her and causing a quick injury. Will Gwen no longer have general admission at her shows?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live