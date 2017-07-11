[Listen] Gwen Stefani Sued For Injuring A Fan!

Showbiz Shelly
A Gwen Stefani fan in North Carolina is NOT happy and wants to sue the singer for breaking her leg. The fan attended one of Stefani’s shows when the singer told everyone in the back to run to the front, resulting in a stampede of fans trampling over her and causing a quick injury. Will Gwen no longer have general admission at her shows?
