It’s Official? Campaign Backing The Rock For President in 2020 Has Been Filed

“Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?”

It was a good tagline during his WWE days and it’ll translate nicely to his Presidential campaign, which seems to be officially happening.

After months of joking about running for President, a campaign committee has formally filed to draft the alpha actor for President.

“Run the Rock 2020” was filed on behalf of Johnson and the FEC (Federal Election Commission) on Sunday.

Paperwork was filed by Kenton Tilford of West Virginia but his relationship to Johnson is unclear.

Since Donald Trump’s election, the former WWE wrestler has joked about running for office even announcing a bid on SNL.

However the joke turned into a “real possibility” as Johnson said he would like to see better from those in leadership roles.

Honest question – would you want Johnson as President? Would he make a better President than Donald Trump?

And more importantly, will he run with Tom Hanks?