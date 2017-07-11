Former Blackhawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Puts His Lakeview Mansion Up For Sale

July 11, 2017 4:50 PM By Tyler

Just in case you got an extra $3.22 million laying around. The dude BOUGHT AND TORE DOWN THE HOUSE NEXT TO HIM TO BUILD A YARD!!! Crafty!

Niklas Hjalmarsson got traded last month to Arizona.  He won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Photo from VHT Studios.  Check out the details from Curbed in case you wanna jump in and throw down an offer.

hjalmarsson 1 0 Former Blackhawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Puts His Lakeview Mansion Up For Sale

VHT Studios

 

Outside of being an NHL defensemen, Hjalmarsson is also known for looking like my friend Derek.

(photo credits:  Top/Getty Images.  Bottom/my friend Derek’s awful LinkedIn profile pic)

gettyimages 181463642 Former Blackhawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Puts His Lakeview Mansion Up For Sale

aaeaaqaaaaaaaapsaaaajdrlnjfhm2u0ltg5n2utngfhny1imtg2lwewmjgzndvjytk3yq Former Blackhawk Niklas Hjalmarsson Puts His Lakeview Mansion Up For Sale

