“Yep, that’s us.”

The highly anticipated spinoff for That’s So Raven titled Raven’s Home debuts in just two weeks and Disney Channel just gave us a test of the opening credits.

Just like the original, the theme song is sung by Raven-Symoné and is super catchy.

Cast members Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol also make an appearance in the video, which pays a subtle homage to the original (Chelsea egging Raven on, ‘Yep, that’s us’.)

The series premieres July 21 and picks up years after the original show with Raven now a mother of twins, one of whom inherited her ability to see into the future.

Chelsea, a divorced mom to 9-year-old Levi, also lives with her BFF. In other words, just like old times.

It doesn’t take a psychic to know that Raven’s future is a bright one.

Are you excited for the series? Do you like the new theme song?