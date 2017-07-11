Britney Spears Hoping to Headline 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The princess of pop wants to return to the Super Bowl stage.

Now that Britney Spears has made it clear that she DOES NOT lip-sync, she wants to prove to the world that’s she’s still the powerhouse entertainer she was years ago.

And one way to do that is to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl.

NY Daily News reports that the star is in “secret discussions” to secure a performance.

Insiders say that she believes that she can put on a halftime show that would rival Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s recent performances.

Personally, one of my favorite Super Bowl halftime shows was when Britney linked up with NSYNC, Nelly and Aerosmith in 2001.

There was a power, charisma and joy about it that was so simple yet extravagant.

I enjoyed Gaga and Bey’s shows but with a 12-minute window, I feel like you could fit several artists on the bill.

If Britney was to perform, I’d prefer a few other names on the bill – maybe an EDM artist, maybe a country star. It doesn’t always have to be pop artists does it?

Would you watch Britney during halftime? IF not, who would you prefer?