We all know how important it is to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful rays, but did you know that it’s just as important to protect your eyes?

Just like the sun can burn your skin, your eyes can also be badly damaged by UV rays.

When you’re outside, be sure to wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UV rays to keep your eyes protected! B96 Cares!