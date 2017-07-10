The Ladies of “Jersey Shore” Are Working on a Mystery Reunion Series

Gym, tan, reunion time!

The cast of the popular reality TV show The Jersey Shore was spotted together for a reunion series.

The ladies of the Shore – Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola – were all spotted around New Jersey.

REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The Asbury Park Press reveals that they were seen playing boardwalk games and having dinner at Jenkinson’s Pavilion Restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach after wrapping up shooting on June 16.

Reps at MTV said the network is not involved in the project.

It’s unclear if the male cast members are being included on the reunion.

The rowdy cast previously revealed that they would all be “down” for a reunion series however.

“I would totally do it again,” said Sammi. “It’s kind of like even though we’re older, nothing’s really changed.”

Well, some things have changed for the better. For starters, three of the stars now have kids: Jenni married Roger and is mom to Meilani and Greyson, Snooki married Jionni and is a mom to Giovanna and Lorenzo, and Pauly D is a dad to Amabella.

Deena is set to get married this October.

Are they still the same party animals? Would they include kids in the reunion? We’ll find out soon enough, I guess.