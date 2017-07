They kinda whiffed on this hot scoop. I get it, some pics come into the editor’s room. You take a look and think you’ve got this hot lead about Ashton Kutcher and a mystery woman while Mila Kunis is nowhere to be found. You would probably get excited. But, it’s still always good to make sure the woman isn’t his cousin. Just a pro tip.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017