Kanye West & Migos Hit the Studio Together?

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West and Migos have been spotted together at a studio in the Los Angeles area, according to XXL.

Paparazzi captured footage of Migos’ Quavo, Offset and Takeoff walking inside of the studio where West was reportedly located. In the video, fans can see looking excited, hopefully because of a hot new track.

There is no official word yet about a possible collaboration, as he could have been playing new music for the crew. Fans will just have to wait and see what the Life of Pablo rapper is up to!

Watch the footage of Migos heading to the studio and Kanye turning up inside in the video below.