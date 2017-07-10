Iggy Azalea Says No More Singles from ‘Digital Distortion’

By Hayden Wright

The rollout for Iggy Azalea’s sophomore album Digital Distortion has been long and bumpy—its first single “Team” was released in March 2017 and subsequent releases didn’t build the momentum she (or her label) hoped for.

Iggy got candid on Twitter last night (July 9) and said further promotion for Digital Distortion has been tabled by Def Jam.

“Steve Bartels says he doesn’t want to release another single for my album unfortunately 👎 So that’s that,” she wrote when a fan inquired about her “next single,” “Savior.”

A fan commented that “this era [of Digital Distortion] is completely over.”

Iggy replied: “PRETTY much! Sucks – savior is great. im very disappointed that’s their decision.” She added that she’s “very unhappy with the way things have been handled” and that she’ll “make sure” things are optimized for her yet-untitled third album.

Nevertheless, Iggy assured us that Digital Distortion will still get a release—just without the fanfare she was expecting.

“My album isn’t canceled, it’s just not having another single,” she wrote. There is currently no scheduled release date for the album.

