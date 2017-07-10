Food & Wine Fest Coming To Chicago Riverwalk

One of the best new places to have drinks outside people watch during the summer in Chicago is The Riverwalk. Now The Chicago Riverwalk is getting a food and wine festival!

Unifest on the River kicks off Thursday, July 13 from 4:30 to 8:30pm on the Riverwalk between Wells and Franklin Streets. Festivals are planned every Thursday through August 17. Each event will have a DJ spinning music from a different country to match the international beer, wine and spirits; and foreign cuisine. Italian, Greek, Swedish, Chinese food and more.

