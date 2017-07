DJ Khaled is killing it right now. His new album ‘Grateful’ debuted at #1. He already has a huge hit from it with ‘I’m The One’ and the new track with Rihanna, ‘Wild Thoughts’ is blowing up now too.

This didn’t happen over night for Khaled. He spent many years as a DJ in Miami and gracefully climbed to the top spot he holds today.

Check out his 6-step-guide to achieving greatness HERE.