Paul Walker’s daughter is back on Instagram and she’s all grown up!

The 18-year-old quit Instagram in 2016 but hasn’t posted a photo of herself since 2015, which is the same year her father died.

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Back then, she was just a 15-year-old girl but now, she’s a beautiful young woman who is making philanthropic strides with the Paul Walker Foundation on her mission to do “good.”

We’re sue Paul would be beyond proud of her!