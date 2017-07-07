Listen to Blue Ivy Freestyle on JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

By Hayden Wright
JAY-Z’s 4:44 was certified platinum in the week since its release, as fans flocked to iTunes and streaming services to hear his new material. Physical albums are still a thing, too—and JAY’s made it worth the brief wait to buy 4:44 on CD and vinyl. The physical editions include a song titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” on which 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter flexes her rap muscles.
The fledgling MC has a steady, confident flow for a kindergartener. Fans on Twitter were slayed by the leaked verse, which contains riffs like “boom-shaka-laka” and so on. She might not be ghostwriting for any rap superstars in the near future, but Blue certainly has potential.
Listen to the verse here:
Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 https://t.co/jC7PpJWg5a—
Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 07, 2017
Here’s what fans (who’ve dubbed themselves “The Ivy League”) are saying on Twitter:
@BeyonceAUS @itseffinjas https://t.co/CfvzsipaO8—
Petty Princess (@Mynx999) July 07, 2017
@BeyonceAUS amazing baby girl https://t.co/DihEfKaG0N—
Uncle 140 (@demelmichael) July 07, 2017
@BeyonceAUS "Boom Chaka laka" https://t.co/t9dXuXaZjc—
Autumn Ashli' (@SewbyFall) July 07, 2017
me bopping to Blue Ivy's freestyle despite not knowing a single word she said https://t.co/5wOpXB9bUm—
dess (@saiIormood) July 07, 2017
BLUE IVY'S FANBASE IS THE IVY LEAGUE! https://t.co/PZOrYZnXH8—
#IvyLeague (@beyupdates_) July 07, 2017
When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... https://t.co/18A671geK1—
Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 07, 2017
Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. https://t.co/SY5LMBDObS—
Cycle (@bycycle) July 07, 2017
