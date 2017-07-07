Justin Bieber Closes Brazilian Graffiti Case with $6,000 Donation

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s Brazilian legal drama has come to a close. The “Sorry” singer made a $6,000 donation to a cancer hospital to settle charges related to a 2013 graffiti incident. Four years ago, Bieber was photographed “tagging” an abandoned hotel.

Related: Justin Bieber Accused of Attempted Robbery at Dave & Buster’s

Bieber obtained permission to spray paint a nearby sports facility—but opted to tag the Hotel Nacional for “security reasons,” reports the BBC. The charges (“defacing a building or urban monument by graffiti or other means”) were punishable by one year in jail or a fine.

On the same trip, Bieber was accused of trashing his hotel room, visiting a brothel and swearing at photographers. He was 19 at the time and spent the next chapter of his musical career adjusting his message—winning a GRAMMY and staying out of trouble.