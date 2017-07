CHICAGO (CBS) — For the Chicago Cubs fan who covets the same World Series ring awarded to the players, a charitable donation might be the key to fulfilling that dream.

Chicago Cubs Charities is raffling off one ring — the “only player-grade version available for fans to own,” according to a news release.

The raffle started on Friday and ends on Sept. 4. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in Chicago. (It’s a legal thing, according to Cubs Charities.

Read more HERE!