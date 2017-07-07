B96 Cares! Does The US Have A Heroin Epidemic?

July 7, 2017 5:00 AM
Heroin use and heroin-related overdose deaths are increasing among people from all walks of life in the United States.

Most people are using it with other drugs, especially prescription opioid painkillers.

Using heroin, along with other drugs or alcohol, compounds the risk of overdose.

Everyone can learn about the risks of using heroin and other drugs, get help for substance abuse problems, and learn how to recognize and respond to an overdose.

To learn more, visit http://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns.  B96 Cares!

