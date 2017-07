NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

12,000 Sheerios packed the streets on NYC this morning to see Ed Sheeran. He was live on The Today Show as part of their summer concert series. You will notice Ed is in full shaggy beard mode. Check it out below:

