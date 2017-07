It’s a B96 Two Ticket Tuesday! Listen all day Tuesday (7/11) for a chance to win passes to Six Flags Great America.

Ride the newest coaster…The Joker Free Fly Coaster – a villainous coaster of wicked flips and fiendish inversions!

Win During These Hours

Times: 9am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

Contest Rules: