ThrowbackThursday: 2007 Can’t Believe It’s Been 10 Years Since…

July 6, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: 2007 throwback thursday, Beyonce, britney breakdown, Britney Spears, dance music, donald trip takes down a wee wrestler, Hannah Montana, iphone, Jay-Z, keeping up with the kardashians, lindsay lohan jail, Miley Cyrus, motorola razr, paris hilton jail, Pop Culture, pop music

Can’t believe it has been 10 years since….

The Britney Breakdown: We have all said this inspirational quote to get ourselves through a bad time  ‘If Britney could survive 2007, I can survive anything’. Fast forward 10 years and Britney Spears is stronger than ever. She showed us she is human, we genuinely worried about her and now hold her on a superwoman pop star pedestal.

img 9794 e1499343806931 ThrowbackThursday: 2007 Cant Believe Its Been 10 Years Since...

iPhone debuted: OMG what did we do before iPhones??? We had brick phones, flip phones and man I loved my purple Motorola Razr.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: This premiered in 2007 and these people managed to changed the world in so many ways…that many of us just don’t understand.

Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan:  Both of these girls were in the news everyday and in…jail!!!

Donald Trump:  Trump took down a WWE wrestler in 2007. Think it’s fake news? Here’s video to prove it:

Miley Cyrus: Miley was still Hannah. Yup, let us never forget Hannah Montana.

Beyonce told Jay-Z get to stepping: Beyonce had the #1 song of 2007 with ‘Irreplaceable’. She sang to get your bags to the left to the left…and get to stepping…I can replace you! She didn’t…10 years and 3 kids later Jay & Bey are still slugging it out in their songs.

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live