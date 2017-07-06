The Kardashians Are Fuming Mad At Rob K

Rob Kardashian got mad at his baby mama Blac Chyna for cheating so he posted naked pics of her personal area on Instagram. Instagram deactivated his account immediately.

The K-Dash clan are pissed at Rob for behaving this way. They say ANY public feuding between Rob and Chyna is unacceptable. They are ashamed the war has become a public spectacle and hurting the family name. They are especially mad at the quote he put up: “She had a baby out of spite”. This will hurt their baby Dream down the line knowing that dad thought this way about his kid. The Kardashians also think it’s damaging for Dream to live in homes where the parents are at war. At this point…they want to help Rob but their main concern is Dream.

Will Kris K take her grandchild Dream in for a while? Will they plot child endagerment to legally get custody of the child? Didn’t we see this one coming a mile away?? Do we even care or there’s just no other good celeb gossip right now??