Pro Tip: Don’t Crowd Surf With A $100,000 Gold Chain On
July 6, 2017 5:54 PMBy Tyler
Rappers Slim Jimmy (L) and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
Rae Sremmurd learned this lesson the hard way. Leave your $100,000 gold chains at home people. You’ve be warned.
Tyler
Tyler is a native of Rockford who grew up idolizing the DJs and mixers on B96. In fact, he still has boxes of B96 Street Mixes on cassette recorded straight off the radio from when he was a kid. His radio career started during colleg...