Pro Tip: Don’t Crowd Surf With A $100,000 Gold Chain On

July 6, 2017 5:54 PM By Tyler

Rae Sremmurd learned this lesson the hard way.  Leave your $100,000 gold chains at home people.  You’ve be warned.

