Macklemore Parties with His Grandma in ‘Glorious’ Video

Macklemore has released the music video for his new solo single “Glorious,” featuring singer Skylar Grey.

Related: Macklemore Wants to be a Dad, Not Just a Rapper

Grey doesn’t appear in the clip, instead Mac (aka Ben Haggerty) co-stars with his grandmother Helen Schott.

The clip begins with the rapper showing up at his grandmother’s house to surprise her for her 100th birthday. From there two hit the town, in a vintage Cadillac, egging houses, doing karaoke, and of course making a pit stop at a thrift shop.

Check out the new adorable clip below.