Less Productive in the Summer? Study Says You’re Not Alone

Don’t expect to get much work done in the summer.

A new study conducted by Captivate Office Pulse found that sunshine and warm weather decrees office productivity.

They found that there was roughly a 20% drop in productivity and a 19% decline in attendance.

That’s for obvious reasons – who wants to be stuck in the office on a 90 degree day? NOT ME.

According to the survey, 45% of employees even reported being distracted during the summer months, with 13% admitting routine tasks took longer to complete.

In addition, people take longer lunch breaks during the summer months, which also isn’t surprising because they probably just want to be outside enjoying the beautiful weather.

So basically, we should all just ditch work in the summer and enjoy the longer and warmer days!

Vacation mode = on.