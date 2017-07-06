Kesha Shares Essay about ‘Praying,’ Personal Journey, New Album

By Hayden Wright

On the heels of her video release for the song “Praying,” Kesha penned an essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter describing the spiritual journey she’s taken since her last album. That experience has included a protracted legal battle against Sony Music and producer Dr. Luke (who she accused of sexually assaulting her) and a quest to make music on her own terms.

“This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you,” Kesha wrote. “It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.”

For Kesha, the key to healing was learning to let go of the things she can’t change.

“This song is about me finding peace in the fact that I can’t control everything — because trying to control everyone was killing me,” she wrote. “It’s about learning to let go and realize that the universe is in control of my fate, not me.”

The shift in perspective didn’t happen all at once. Kesha candidly admitted to restless nights and periods of self-doubt.

“There were so many days, months even, when I didn’t want to get out of bed,” she wrote. “I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark. I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record.”

As a result, the “Tik Tok” singer says this is her most authentic piece of music yet. Her album Rainbow is slated for an August 11 release.

“This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me. We made it <3. I love you all so much.”

Read the full essay here.