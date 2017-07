Anytime you tan or burn you’ve increased your risk of skin cancer.

Anytime your skin changes color after sun exposure, you’ve increased your risk of skin cancer.

The next time you’re out, plan ahead. Wear long sleeves if you can, or at least a shirt.

Then use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher anywhere that’s not covered. And don’t forget a wide-brimmed hat!

Protect your skin to keep from getting burned again. B96 Cares!