Wendy’s knows the way to my heart on a hot, sweltering, summer day…. ICE CREAM!

The chain is offering up their iconic Frosty’s for only 50 CENTS. Yes, the OG price is only a dollar but that means, you can get two for the price of one.

The deal is said to run through the summer and participating locations.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. It's a Frosty, and it's only 50 cents. pic.twitter.com/ww1Gjc4fTz — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 30, 2017

Both chocolate and vanilla flavors are available.

Sorry summer bod, but you don’t stand a chance against this sweet deal.