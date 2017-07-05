Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna of Cheating, Has Instagram Shut Down

The claws are out!

Rob Kardashian’s went on an explicit social media war against baby momma Blac Chyna this morning making even the Mondayest of Wednesday’s entertaining.

The reality star went off on Chyna accusing her of everything from cheating to doing drugs and drinking alcohol.

First it started with a video of Chyna kissing another man, which she reportedly sent him over the 4th of July weekend, setting him off like a firework.

Rob went on a tirade, posting photos to his Instagram, which included screenshots of texts allegedly from a man Chyna was cheating on him with who said he would expose her if Rob didn’t “pay him.”

Kardashian also alleged that he paid for everything she owned, including jewelry, cars and her home.

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p—y and everything and said she gonna come f–k me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f–king including me …”

The 30-year-old took it a little too far when he posted nude photos of her, which were deleted almost immediately.

In the captions he claimed he paid for her plastic and cosmetic surgery after Chyna gave birth to their 7-month old daughter Dream Kardashian.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this,” he wrote in the caption.”

The other baby daddy he’s referring to is Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend.

It took a few hours after he went on his rant for his Instagram account to get shut down.

The message was loud and clear, he’s declared war.

Chyna then responded to the claims on Snapchat (which is a little less permanent) writing, “Rob fall back” then accusing him on sleeping with several women she “can’t even count.”

The snaps have since been deleted.