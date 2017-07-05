[Pic] Celine Dion Bares All To Show Off Beauty Has No Age Limit

July 5, 2017 9:00 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Celine Dion proposes a naked fact by going nude for Vogue Magazine in the classiest fashion, proving beauty is ageless. The singer goes into detail about her couture fashion sense on and off stage in the latest one-on-one for Vogue’s Instagram.

