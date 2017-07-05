Sweden to Hold a ‘Man-Free’ Music Festival

By Abby Hassler

“What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?” Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare asked on Twitter, adding that it would take place “until all men learn how to behave.”

Sweden will be holding the first “man-free” music festival next summer following rapes and sexual assaults at local festivals. Most recently, organizers for the Swedish festival Bråvalla announced they canceled the event for 2018 in the wake of four rapes and 23 sexual assaults on-site this past weekend, according to NME.

Knyckare said she will be organizing the women only festival next year in its place. She told Aftonbladet, “Since it seems to be OK to discriminate against women all the time, maybe it’s OK to shut out men for three days? I would not exactly call it an abuse not to come to the festival.”