Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter Over Bullying, Gets Support From Gaga

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter! He says online trolls were bothering him so much.

This is what he told The Sun:

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much. One comment ruins your day.”

He also said that while he won’t be personally tweeting through his account, his Instagram account will continue to automatically generate tweets.

Gaga got wind of this and quickly chimed in:

“What an incredible talented artist. I LOVE ED. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.“