Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter Over Bullying, Gets Support From Gaga

July 5, 2017 11:50 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: dance music, ed sheeran quits twitter, Instagram, lady gaga supports ed sheeran, little monsters, mean people suck, Mother Monster, pop music, sexy, sheerios, social media trolls

Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter! He says online trolls were bothering him so much.

This is what he told The Sun:

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much. One comment ruins your day.”

He also said that while he won’t be personally tweeting through his account, his Instagram account will continue to automatically generate tweets.

Gaga got wind of this and quickly chimed in:

“What an incredible talented artist. I LOVE ED. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.“

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live