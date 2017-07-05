Dunkin’ Donuts and Oreo Debut Mocha-Flavored Oreos & We Can’t Even

Hold my coffee…. Dunkin’ Donuts just made the best decision ever!

The chain teamed up with Oreo to deliver the MOCHA-FLAVORED cookie we never knew we needed until now.

The new flavor tastes like an Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts baby – your taste buds will thank you with each and ever bite.

The cookie is available nationwide for a limited time only.

Oreo is also testing out 12 new flavors submitted through the #MyOreoCreation contest: salted caramel, avocado (ew?), unicorn, Cherry Cola, Sunday Morning/Blueberry, coffee, carrot cake, galaxy, Nut n’ Honey, Raspberry Danish, Popcorn and Pineapple Upside Down Cake.