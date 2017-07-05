Could a Spice Girls & Backstreet Boys Tour Be Happening?

This would be every 90s babies dreams!

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton are currently co-hosting a new ABC show called Boy Band.

Seeing these two mega nineties stars in one room obviously has fans wondering – would a co-tour EVER HAPPEN?

The simple answer? Maybe!

‘There’s been talks about it, you know? But I think it’s all about them kind of getting the girls together, and they’re doing things with their families and everything,’ Nick revealed to Us Weekly.

Nick added that BSB have always been open to going on a joint tour. “I think it would be an epic tour if we ever did it,” he said.

Sitting next to them smiling from ear-to-ear is Timbaland. He’s already plotting to make this a massive success and who knows, maybe he’ll ever get BFF Justin Timberlake to bring N*SYNC.

I don’t think my little heart could handle it.

N*SYNC hasn’t performed together since briefly reuniting during the 2013 MTV VMAs to perform a few seconds of ‘Bye Bye Bye’ with Timberlake.

The Spice Girls briefly reunited in 2007, 2008 and 2012 but have since been leading separate lives. They originally planned to get together for a reunion to celebrate their 20th anniversary but Posh Spice and Sporty Spice were not into it.

BSB however has been collaborating with Florida Georgia Line, performing with The Chainsmokers and even headlining their own residency in Las Vegas.