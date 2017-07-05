B96 Cares! Avoiding Car Crashes

In the U.S., about 90 people die in motor vehicle crashes each day and thousands more are injured, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in direct medical costs each year.
Even though we’ve made progress in the U.S., we can and must do better.
Here’s what you can do:
- Use a seat belt in every seat, on every trip, no matter how short.
- Make sure children are always properly buckled in the back seat in a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt, whichever is appropriate for their age, height, and weight.
- Never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and help others do the same.
- Obey speed limits.
- And drive without distractions.