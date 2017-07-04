GET THE LIST: 10 Most Annoying Things People Do At The Beach

#Summer17 is in full effect and the Chicago area beaches are packed every single day! Here’s the list of most annoying things people do at the beach:

1. Leaving a bunch of trash behind.

2. Letting your kids run wild. So other people feel like THEY have to watch them and make sure they don’t drown.

3. Throwing sand.

4. Getting too drunk.

5. Playing your music too loud.

6. Encroaching on someone else’s space. Like if you put your blanket down right next to them, or hit them with a Frisbee.

7. Being too loud in general.

8. Taking too many photos. Especially if strangers are in the background.

9. Fishing where people are swimming. So you have to worry about getting hooked.

10. Staring at women in their bathing suits. You look like a creep if you get caught. So just do what most guys do . . . wear your sunglasses, so no one can tell.

The survey also found the number one thing we’re AFRAID of at the beach is having our stuff stolen. NEVER leave your stuff unattended!