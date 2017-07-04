B96 Cares! Has Your Music Been Too Loud For Too Long?

July 4, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: damage, ears, exposure, health, hearing loss, Loud, noises, prevention, sounds

Being around too much loud noise—like a leaf blower or rock concert—can cause permanent hearing loss, and once it’s gone, you can’t get it back.

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the U.S.

Almost twice as many people report hearing loss as diabetes or cancer.

The louder a sound is, and the longer you’re exposed to it, the more likely it will damage your hearing.

Repeated exposure to noise can cause stress, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, heart disease, and many other problems.

Hearing loss from loud noise at home and in the community can be prevented.  B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live