B96 Cares! Has Your Music Been Too Loud For Too Long?

Being around too much loud noise—like a leaf blower or rock concert—can cause permanent hearing loss, and once it’s gone, you can’t get it back.

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the U.S.

Almost twice as many people report hearing loss as diabetes or cancer.

The louder a sound is, and the longer you’re exposed to it, the more likely it will damage your hearing.

Repeated exposure to noise can cause stress, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, heart disease, and many other problems.

Hearing loss from loud noise at home and in the community can be prevented. B96 Cares!