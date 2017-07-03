TwoTicketTuesday Artist Sam Hunt Shares Favorite 4th Of July Memory

“I’m from Georgia, and most fireworks were illegal, I’m pretty sure, growing up. But over in Alabama, that’s where all the firework stands were, and we only had to drive 10, 15 minutes to get to the Alabama line, so we could go get a bundle of fireworks pretty easy. But my granddad would always take a lot of pride in going and finding all the good stuff and coming back with a big pile. He’d have his torch out there at the end of the driveway and we’d all eat homemade ice cream and put down towels on the driveway and he’d shoot off fireworks for 30, 45 minutes. Such a good time.”
Sam says his best 4th of July memory is this: