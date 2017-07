Imagine Dragons have been SO CLOSE to #1 in the Top 8 at 8…but the #MendesArmy is a force! So who snagged #1? Check out the fill list below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/03/17:

8- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

7- Selena Gomez “Bad Liar”

6- Ed Sheeran “Castle on the Hill”

5- Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

4- Niall Horan “Slow Hands”

3- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

2- Imagine Dragons “Believer”

1- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back”