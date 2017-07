It was a Pepsi Summerbash reunion in tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Zedd, Kygo and Liam Payne! So who got the most votes? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/03/17:

9- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

8- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

7- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

6- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

5- DJ Khaled and Rihanna ” Wild Thoughts”

4- Charlie Puth “Attention”

3- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

2- Halsey “Now or Never”

1- Shawn Mendes “There’s Nothing Holdin Me”