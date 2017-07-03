RECIPE: Red, White & Blue Jello Shots!

Ohhh you will be the hit of the party if you show up with these to the 4th of July BBQ! Get the complete recipe and instructions below.

NOTE: This recipe is for a star mold but you can do an easier version in plastic shot glasses.

Ingredients

3 Cups of Vodka

3 Cups of Boiling Water

14 oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk

4 Envelopes of Knox® Unflavored Gelatin

3 oz. Berry Blue Flavored Jell-O® Gelatin

3 oz. Strawberry or Cherry Flavored Jell-O® Gelatin

Stars Gelatin Mold

Note: You may use a berry flavored vodka like a strawberry vodka, blueberry vodka or raspberry vodka for the white jello recipe.

Make Blue Jello

Pour 1 cup of vodka into a bowl or container. Sprinkle 1 envelope of unflavored gelatin over the vodka. Let it stand for about one minute. Add berry blue flavored Jell-O and pour 1 cup of boiling water. Stir until the gelatin completely dissolves.

Pour the blue jello into a lightly oiled star mold and place it in the refrigerator. Refrigerate for about 20 minutes or until the gelatin is firm enough to add the next layer.

Make White Jello

Pour 1 cup of vodka into a bowl or container. Sprinkle 2 envelopes of unflavored gelatin over the vodka. Let it stand for about two minutes. Add 1 cup of boiling water and stir until the gelatin completely dissolves. Pour the sweetened condensed milk and stir well.

Pour the white jello on top of the blue jello. Refrigerate for about 20 minutes or until the gelatin is firm enough to add the red layer.

Make Red Jello

Pour 1 cup of vodka into a bowl or container. Sprinkle 1 envelope of unflavored gelatin over the vodka. Let it stand for about one minute. Add strawberry flavored Jell-O and pour 1 cup of boiling water. Stir until the gelatin completely dissolves.

Pour the red jello on top of the white jello. Refrigerate for about half hour or until the gelatin is firm.

Note: You may use cherry or raspberry flavored Jell-O instead of strawberry.

Unmold the Layered Star

Once the star is firm, place a flat plate upside down over the open side of the mold, then flip the mold and plate together. Lift the mold off, leaving the star on the plate.

Fourth of July Layered Jello Shot Stars

If you have a Wilton Mini Star Silicone Mold , you may use it to make mini layered jello shot stars. Just follow the instructions from above and pour 3/4 oz. of gelatin for each layer.